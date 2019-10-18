Family fun with a slight bit of fright brought out the crowds at the Erie Zoo tonight.

Tonight was opening night for ZooBoo at the Erie Zoo. This tradition, now in its 30th year, makes for a great place to bring the kids for a dose of Halloween fun. Whether decked out in costumes or just taking in the sights, there is something to appeal to everyone at ZooBoo.

“You can get a temporary tattoo, make some sand art, see our animal ambassadors, creepy crawlies, a corn maze, a troll bridge, a talking pumpkin.” said Emily Smicker, Events Coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

ZooBoo runs every night through October 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm with two Saturday daytime ZooBoo events on October 19th and 26th. Those will run from 2:00pm-9:00pm