Opening night of Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enhancement

Excitement filling the air at Erie Insurance Arena for the opening night of “Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment.”

Characters from Disney’s biggest shows like Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid, Cars and Frozen all hitting the ice. In the show, 40 performers helping to create the Disney Magic. We spoke with one skater who says performing with Disney on Ice is completely different from her background as a figure skater.

“It’s great, it’s an awesome environment. We’re not really competitive as a normal person to skate. We all work together to put on this wonderful show. We all really become a family by the time we get everything going.” said Leo Lellig, ensemble skater at Disney on Ice.

Opening tonight’s show was JET 24 Action News own Samiar Nefzi!