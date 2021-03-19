Opening statements begin for man accused in Oct. 2019 fatal shooting

Attorneys are making their opening statements for an alleged homicide case.

35-year-old Jonathan Outlaw is in front of jurors after allegedly shooting Duane Buckner. The altercation took place in the 2300 block of Liberty Street in October 2019.

Outlaw previously admitted to shooting Buckner after an altercation inside Outlaw’s Liberty St. apartment.

Defense Attorney Gene Placidi says Outlaw was defending himself after Buckner threatened his life.

The defendant could also face a charge of tampering with evidence.

