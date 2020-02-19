Opening statements begin in trial for 17-year-old accused of murder; defense argues he is not the shooter

Opening statements have been made in the Keyon Lucas trial. Lucas is the youngest person in Erie County history to be charged with homicide.

He is charged with shooting and killing a man in January of 2017 when Lucas was only 14-years-old.

17-year-old Keyon Lucas appeared in court today as opening statements were made. He is charged with shooting and killing 24-year-old Lavelle Beason in the 2200 block of East Erie.

The prosecution argued that eye witness testimony and video evidence will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lucas, who was 14-years-old at the time, is the shooter.

Assistant Erie County District Attorney Grant Miller says “evidence will be clear that Keyon shot and killed Lavelle.”

The prosecution claims Lucas intentionally shot Beason after he didn’t shake hands with him. Miller says this shooting was “senseless and intended to kill.”

Representing Lucas in court-appointed lawyer Alison Scarpitti who says there is crucial inconsistencies from witness testimony, saying the initial testimony taken from witnesses in the car say another man shot Beason, identifying him by his clothing.

The prosecution and defense both mentioned Lucas’s fleeing to Detroit where he was found in a crawl space with another wanted man.

The defense says Lucas fled to Detroit out of fear for his life and that people were threatening him on Facebook.

The trial is expected to go on anywhere from two to three days.