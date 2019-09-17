Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend

Day one of the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend begins today with opening statements and witness testimony.

JET 24 Action News’ Tiarra Braddock was live at the Erie County Courthouse where the trial is taking place today.

According to the prosecution, Luis Rodriguez shot and killed 24-year old Alicia Stalheim back in November at an east Erie Pizza Hut. The prosecution is also claiming that Rodriguez shot Stalheim’s pregnant co-worker in the arm.

During opening statements, the prosecuting asked the jury to find Rodriguez guilty of first degree murder and attempted murder. Rodriguez’s defense lawyer passed on making opening statements. There were also two witnesses taking the stand today. Stalheim’s co-worker who was shot testified that she was shot by Rodriguez and she heard him shoot Stalheim. An Erie Police officer testified as well about the investigation.

At around 12:30pm, the prosecution is expected to call on a doctor to testify