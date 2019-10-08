Opening statements wrap up in trial of man accused of fatally stabbing another man last year

Opening statements wrapped up today in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man in an East Side Erie apartment last year.

The prosecution opened up their case with graphic details of where the victim, John Allen, was stabbed in an effort to give the jurors a glimpse of the horrific scene police were met with in October of last year.

The prosecution is asking the jury to find 57-year-old Leonard Jordan guilty of first-degree murder.

Jordan is accused of stabbing John Allen to death. According to the prosecution, Jordan stabbed Allen in his head, cheek, and upper back with a large knife.

The Assistant District Attorney on the case says Jordan told at least two people that he killed Allen, and one of those people Jordan told actually has a recording to Jordan talking about the murder.

The prosecution will be presenting witnesses that will give more details about their conversations with Jordan and what he told them.

The prosecution is also arguing that Jordan planed out how he would kill Allen and that’s why they are seeking first-degree murder. On the other hand, Jordan’s defense attorney says Jordan did kill Allen, but it was in self defense.

The defense claims Jordan was asleep at Allen’s apartment when he woke up to Allen sexually harassing him, and that is what sparked the fight that led to Allen’s death.

Currently, witnesses are taking the stand and giving their testimony. One of those witnesses was an Erie Police Patrolman.