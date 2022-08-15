(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the results of Operation Nighthawk with 492 individuals arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

Operation Nighthawk was a two day detail. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13.

“Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers off the roads,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We are grateful to our municipal and regional police partners who share our zero-tolerance approach to this serious crime.”

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Contacts Citations Warnings Other Criminal Arrests 2022 (2 nights) 492 6,286 2,219 4,051 279

Operation Nighthawk teams consisted of municipal and regional police agencies with state troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols.

To celebrate 20 years of success, the 2022 statewide campaign took place at one location within every troop excluding the turnpike stations.

More than 400 troopers and over 200 municipal police officers were involved in the two-day operation.

It was back in 2002 that the first Operation Nighthawk took place at Troop P in Wyoming.

The enforcement initiative has received national accolades and has served as a model for similar programs in other states.

The Pennsylvania State Police reminds motorists that DUI convictions carry fines beginning at $300 plus court costs for first offenses of general impairment.

Penalties increase for repeat offenses and higher levels of impairment, up to a maximum fine of $10,000 plus prison time and a license suspension.

Click here for more information on the 2022 Operation Nighthawk enforcement.