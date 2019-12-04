Ordinance prohibiting tobacco use in recreational areas passes first reading

An ordinance to ban tobacco use in recreational areas, parks, and playgrounds within the City of Erie will now move forward to a second vote.

The idea for this ordinance was first presented to council back in June.

Today’s unanimous vote comes after council voted to table the vote on this multiple times, the last time dating back to September.

One council member explained that although this ordinance passed though its first reading, there are still details that need worked out.

“We still want to look at enforcement and enforcement downtown, because it’s really through all the city parks; how do we market that and enroll that out to people so they know that smoking could be, very soon, prohibited soon in any public space,” said Curtis Jones, Erie City Councilman.

The second reading for the smoking ban is expected to take place during the next council meeting in two weeks.