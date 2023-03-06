A Summit Township neighborhood is facing a cliffhanger of a situation over zoning and code issues.

One resident there said not enough is being done by the township. However, the township responded that their hands are tied.

Summit Township Mobile Home Park is privately owned and managed by a company out of Lancaster County, but Stephanie Harps, a resident of the park, is asking Summit Twp. to look into the zoning legalities of the property.

She said according to township ordinances, the property is not up to code: a dead-end road lacking a 90-foot turnaround in the furthest parts of the development, a rapidly eroding valley and buildings that go beyond proper zoning limits.

“I’ve actually been working on this for at least two months now, if not longer. I’ve reached out to the property owners to try and rectify the situation with them and explain to them what I’ve discovered to no avail,” said Stephanie Harps.

Harps has sought help from the township, but they said the development was put in long before the current regulations and has more or less been grandfathered in as legal — despite new changes.

And because it’s privately owned, their hands are tied.

“There have been numerous instances through correspondence that has been issued out of the zoning office in the last 15 years stating that the property is of a legal, non-conforming use, that the structures are legal and non-conforming and that the land development requirements were in place as well,” said Tim Wachter, Summit Township solicitor.

But erosion is a huge concern as well. Harps said that it might not be long before some homes are in danger of falling right off of the cliffside.

“It’s very alarming. My neighbor, who’s spent $20,000 on her mortgage and is almost done paying it off, is very scared that she has invested into something that she is no longer going to be able to live in with her kids,” Harps said.

Harps added there have been numerous issues at the park for decades now, and she’s worried that if left unchecked, the entire park could be closed for good.

Summit Township did add that if there were evidence of a true safety threat, they would be swift in taking action.