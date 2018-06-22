Organ at Chautauqua Amphitheater gets a makeover Video

The amphitheater in Chautauqua has been the home of arts and entertainment for many years. One of the organs is still being repaired at the moment.

After Christmas, there was a lot of damage to the console. The organ has two parts; the chamber where all the parts are and the control desk.

Organist and Coordinator of Worship and Sacred Music, Jared Jacobsen, tells us the "suspense is killing me! In the cosmic scheme of things, there was no water damage inside the organ chamber. If [there] was; if it would have gotten into the pipework, that would have been catastrophic. This is merely horrifying for me because it's like somebody took my best friend and poured hot glue all over him and then water and dumped him in the freezer. "

Jared says the organ has been his music partner for 24 years.