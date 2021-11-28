Organization aimed at raising awareness for autism launches new charity

An organization aimed at raising awareness for autism was launched on November 27th.

Voices For Autism Charity is a movement to promote sameness and inclusion for people with autism.

This organization films famous individuals in order to help spread their message.

The project began in 2018 as a film project documenting the life of a young lady named Sophia who was born in Erie.

Sophia’s father, Scott, who started the charity, said that the inspiration came from watching her friendships that she formed with famous musicians she met at concerts and music festivals.

“The funds that we raise are going to be used for calming rooms and sensory rooms. So what those rooms do if you have someone that is feeling overly stimulated because of too many lights or that crowd or noises, they can go to this room and calm down and then feel a sense of security,” said Scott Austalosh, Voices For Autism Executive Director.

Voices For Autism currently has a film submitted to the Sundance Film Festival called “Sophia, I Love You.”

