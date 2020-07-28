Organization that targets younger voters hold a vote to encourage mail in voting for November

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across our nation, you should not have to choose between your health and your right to vote.

That is why the push to vote by mail is even stronger.

An organization that targets younger voters held a vote to encourage this style of voting come November.

The organizations have over 1,000 volunteers across the nation to contact PA voters about mail in voting.

However, if you prefer to go to the polls in November instead of casting your ballot by mail, that option is still available.

Because of this, Erie County is looking for poll workers in time for election day.