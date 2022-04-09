A local organization specializing in autism held its monthly Building Connections LEGO Social Club.

The club’s efforts go towards improving social interactions and community skills for children and teens with social difficulties associated with an autism spectrum disorder.

Children and teens participating in the club are able to hone their verbal and nonverbal skills, social interactions with their peers, peer to peer playing, learning how to share and other aspects that will benefit them now and later in life.

The organization shared what outcomes LEGO building has played in the lives of children and teens that participate in the club.

“There’s a lot of research out there about LEGO being a therapeutic program for individuals living with autism spectrum disorder. We have done our own data, and we have shown an increase, on a five point scale, we have shown an increase in level four to five for our kiddos,” said Tish Bartlett, executive director, Autism Society-Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The children and teens within the club have increased their peer to peer interactions, their ability to self direct when they arrive to the building, and more.