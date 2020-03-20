Organizations come together to help area non-profits during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is impacting every segment of society, from schools to businesses, even non-profit charities.

It’s a time of uncertainty, some non-profit organizations are taking the extra steps to be sure they can reopen their doors.

“We have laid off our part-time staff and we just made the decision to lay off our full time staff in hopes that they can apply for unemployment.” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the Experience Children’s Museum.

One other non-profit organization explained another hardship for them is not knowing an era would end so soon.

“We had big plans in place for the final two performances that we were going to celebrate an end of an era on stage at the Warner Theatre before a year and a half worth of renovations and that’s now gone.” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

But, some community organizations are rallying together in order to help with these challenges. Beginning Friday, the Erie Community Foundation is hosting a special version of Erie Gives, this gives those looking to help local non-profits the opportunity to donate online through March 31st.

“It’s a different Erie GIves, it’s focused on four areas: children that need help, our elderly, delivering food and non-profits serving people who are losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis. We were delighted to raise $285,000 in seed money.”

This creates a sense of relief for charity workers.

If they don’t step forward, I’m not sure how some could survive. So, the fact that they’re putting their heads together getting some relief ready is crucial to our success. I mean, realizing that a lot of non-profits that are affected might not be able to continue without that help.” Brosig said.

Other organizations seeking to help those in need financially include ECGRA and the Erie Arts and Culture.

