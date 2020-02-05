Organizations in the area helping food insecure families

Many families in America are food insecure, including right here in Erie County.

Multiple organizations in the area are committed to keeping those numbers low. One organization that helps food insecure families is the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Second Harvest Food Bank holds a produce drive weekly. Staff and volunteers serve around 150 households with this drive. Clients are given fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, meat, and other items.

“We’ve seen an increase in this program exponentially and its really because of the products that we’re offering predominantly fresh produce.” said Karen Seggi, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank.

