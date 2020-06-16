Organizations join forces to support the Mercy Center for Women

The Young Erie professionals and others are teaming up to uplift those in need.

We headed to the Mercy Center for Women for more on this story.

Did you know that the Mercy Center is known to be a great resource for both women and children? Several organizations now are becoming the helping hands for the center.

“So if they don’t have the resources that they need, who’s going to provide it for them?” asked Angela Price, President of Young Erie Professionals.

That would be the Young Erie Professionals along with several other volunteers in Erie.

COVID-19 has rocked Erie and social services like the Mercy Center for Women. Many people knew how to be a helping hand for the center.

“The goal is at least thirty meals being donated, so that’s $300 worth of meals,” said Price.

Price said that the organizations would give its members and others in the community an opportunity to purchase $10 meals for the women and children at the Mercy Center.

“This is an incredible opportunity not only for what YEP is doing, but also for our women and children seeing the community come together to support them during these difficult times,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director at the Mercy Center for Women.

The food drive would be extra help for the center since the facility provides food and other necessities for all the women and children.

“Anything that the community can do as far as donations are truly appreciated,” said Hagerty.

To find out more on how you can be a helping hand click here.