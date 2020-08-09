Organizations team up at Perry Square for community discussion on racism

In the aftermath of June’s protests for racial justice, several organizations teamed up Saturday evening at Perry Square to have a discussion on the actual concerns of those protesters.

Samone, an artist based in Erie, along with the Erie Downtown Partnership, held a community discussion to bring attention to systemic racism.

“Of racism, or the concern they had was never about their emotions, or what they felt. It was not their choice, it was not a decision. It was the result of systemic consequences, things that are happening in the community.” Samone said.

Samone said this discussion gives people a voice to those who don’t have power to create change.