Organizations team up during holidays for Toys for Tots

With the holiday season upon us, two organizations gathered together for a good cause.

Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta took part in a joint effort with the Marine Corps on Saturday.

The two organizations asked for toy donations for the Toys for Tots program.

Donations were asked to provide unused and unwrapped toys for all children.

The event looks to help local, less fortunate children receive a gift during the holidays.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to give back and provide toys. Hopefully next year, if we’re part of it, we can bring even more toys to help provide more opportunities for kids to enjoy the season,” said Homer Smith, Sales Coordinator, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The toy donations will be distributed to children throughout Erie County.