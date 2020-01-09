Organizers come together to discuss plans for Bayfront Parkway project

Different organizers are continuing to meet to look at what the next steps are for the Bayfront Parkway project.

Members of PennDOT, the City of Erie and the Bayfront Port Authority met to discuss what they’ll be doing to move forward with the project this year. One of those includes focusing to work on the environmental clearance reports needed in order apply for grants to get the project moving.

“Our primary goal is that the bayfront corridor project the much needed iconic connection between the downtown and the waterfront to get people to come downtown to have an easy and enjoyable time.” said John Tushak, engineer with the City of Erie.

The different groups are planning to meet again in Mid-February in order to further discuss what they are looking to accomplish this year.