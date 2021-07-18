Organizers happy with the turn out as Waterford Heritage Days wraps up

As the weekend draws to a close, so does the Waterford Heritage Days event.

We spoke to organizers on how the first year back from the pandemic turned out.

The music was playing and the smell of food flooded the area during the final day of the Waterford Heritage Days.

The organizers told me that despite the rainy couple of days, they are pleased with the turnout.

It was a sunny dry day for people to enjoy the final day of the Waterford Heritage Days.

“Come get the delicious foods, see all the neat crafts everybody has, and a car cruise across the park. Big equipment across the park as well for kids to go through just a lot of neat stuff going on today,” said Tracia Steves, Vendor Organizer.

After being canceled last year, organizers are excited to see such a large turnout enjoying the history of Waterford.

“Everybody is so anxious and excited to get out and meet their neighbors and friends again and get together and have a good time. You can hear the band in the background. We are just having a great time,” said Cindy Kreider, Chair of Waterford Heritage Days.

People around town cruised to show off their cars continuing another tradition at Heritage Days.

“We got our car cruise in that was going to be yesterday. We rescheduled for today so they are cruising in. We also got big equipment for the kids to get up on and we got the reenactors at the historical encampments,” said Kreider.

There are less vendors than normal this year, but Steves said that they are still selling a lot of their products.

“Yes I think so. I have had many vendors tell me they are doing phenomenal yesterday even with the rain on Friday and Saturday. So we are hoping it’s even better today with the sunshine,” said Steves.

After walking around and talking with folks here, they said that they are just excited to be out of the house at this event.

