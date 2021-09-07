Organizers hard at work preparing for Barber Beast on the Bay

We are just days away from this year’s Barber Beast on the Bay.

Organizers are already hard at work preparing for one of the biggest fundraisers for the Barber National Institute.

Builders are assembling 30 obstacle courses for this weekend’s event.

The adaptive course at Waldameer will be put together on Thursday September 9th.

“But we did change things. We the courts will look a little different this year. As far as the terrain is concerned and the beaches have obviously changed. So things are going to be a lot different and I think people are really going to be happy with it,” said Jake Binney, Beast Builder.

Binney said that all of the obstacles should be set up by September 7th.

Check out the Barber Beast on the Bay Facebook page to keep up with the progress of the course.

