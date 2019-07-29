Organizers reflect on Discover Presque Isle

Discover Presque Isle events have finally wrapped up and organizers said the turnout this year was great.

While there are no official numbers out yet, organizers said they had a steady flow of visitors at the park throughout the weekend.

They said the nice weather helped drive in a lot of the visitors and they expect the numbers to be equal or exceeding last year’s numbers.

Despite the high water levels at Presque Isle throughout the summer, organizers said that did not deter visitors from coming to the park.

“Of course, we do believe that Discover Presque Isle provides a lot of incentive for people to come down. We have things like the pancake breakfast, live music, bonfire, and of course, all the food vendors that we bring in,” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director, Presque Isle Partnership.

Jon DeMarco added that Presque Isle’s first ever luau fundraiser that took place last week was also a huge success.