Preparations are underway for the 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This year organizers are seeking some new participants.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has taken over operations for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, March 12, and will go from 10th Street to 4th Street.

There will be live events in the park, and local businesses will be open with specials going on throughout Downtown Erie.

There will also be live entertainment on the stage.

The parade has received an influx of participants signing up. They are looking for more participants in order to make the event bigger and better.

“We’re putting it out there for other organizations in the community, schools, bands, dance troupes, etc. If you want to participate we’re open to new participants this year as well,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager for Erie Downtown Partnership.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To become a participant in this year’s parade, click here.