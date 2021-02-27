Orthopedic surgeon who received double lung transplant continues to recover

The recipient of a double lung transplant is continuing to recover.

Dr. Carl Seon, an Orthopedic Surgeon at UPMC Hamot, had emergency surgery on February 26th because he was bleeding too much.

Dr. Seon did not have active bleeding as suspected, but he did have clotting that needed to be washed out.

Dr. Seon is back in his room and is currently resting according to his wife on Facebook.

Since December, Dr. Seon has been in a battle for his life due to complications from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he was approved for a transplant and then a donor was found on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Dr. Seon received life saving surgery.