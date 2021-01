The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road after postponing all travel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic 27-foot-long vehicle made a quick stop on Friday at Springhill Retirement Home. The crew stopped by to say hi to residents and associates.

The Weinermobile made another appearance at the Erie Animal Network located on West 26th Street today January 30th, and will be there from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.