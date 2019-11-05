Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to spend the week in Erie

One of the best known vehicles in American commercials is spending the week in Erie.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled into town last night.

There are a number of appearances planned for the 27-foot long hot dog shaped vehicle.

Scheduled events include Iron Oxygen on Wednesday, the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning, and the Toys for Tots Collection on Saturday afternoon.

The wienermobile makes stops like these about 300 days a year for the past 83 years, but rarely does it spend an entire week in one town.