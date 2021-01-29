The iconic 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives in Erie.

Yoselin Person was live outside of Erie Animal Network this morning to tell us more about the wienermobile’s visit.

The iconic vehicle will make its second appearance this weekend at the Erie Animal Network.

This vehicle has been traveling to local communities 300 days a year for the past 85 years. The Wienermobile had to cancel all of its events back in March of 2020 due to COVID-19, but recently the famous hotdog chain had the chance to hit the road.

Donors at the Community Blood Bank had a chance to spin the wheel for prizes on Thursday. Some of the staff of the wienermobile even had the chance to donate blood.

Saturday, Jan. 30, the wienermobile will be outside of the Erie Animal Network — 1158 West 26th Street — from 1 to 3 p.m.