Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Erie

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be coming to Erie later this week.

We’re told it rarely stays in one place for a full week. It’s expected to arrive Wednesday, Nov. 6 and to stay through Monday, Nov. 11.

It will be stopping by the Iron Oxygen Fitness celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m. You can enjoy Oscar Mayer hot dogs on the grill, enter to win prizes, and take photos and tours of the Wienermobile.

The iconic vehicle will also make an appearance in the Erie Veterans’ Day Parade and Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9th starting at 9:30 p.m.

Afterwards, it will park at Jefferson Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. where attendees can write personalized Wienermobile postcards that will be sent to troops overseas.

The Wienermobile will also be present at the Toys for Tots Collection on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Walmart on Downs Dr. in Summit Township.

People who donate toys will receive limited edition, glow-in the-dark Weenie Whistles.

The vehicle has been traveling to local communities 300 days per year for 83 years.