Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continue to investigate the Monday morning propane explosion off Route 8 in Wattsburg.

Along with State Police, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has had personnel dispatched to Lowbucs Propane since the incident.

The area director for OSHA says the department has six months to complete their findings.