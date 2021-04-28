OSHA holds virtual meeting addressing work hazards on Workers Memorial Day

Wednesday is Workers Memorial Day, which honors workers who lost their lives on the job.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) hosted a virtual meeting to address the four main hazards that are killing workers.

These include falls, struck by, caught between, and electrocution.

The area director for OSHA says their outreach campaigns helps to prevent these kinds of hazards.

“Gaining education from the employers’ standpoint through these campaigns can help them understand what the requirements are and actions they need to take to engage their workers in the safety and health programs to prevent these accidents from occurring.” said Brendan Claybaugh.

A memorial ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Perry Square for local workers who have lost their lies on the job.