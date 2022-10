An employee’s death at the Summit Township Sam’s Club is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 5. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door causing it to fall on Knight.

The coroner said Knight died from complications caused by blunt force trauma. OSHA compliance officers were at the scene on Tuesday.