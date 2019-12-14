Our Lady of Peace Church hosting Young People’s Chorus concert

The sound of the holidays was sung with young voices this evening.

The Young People’s Chorus of Erie performed their holiday concert for the 8th straight year at Our Lady of Peach Church. The group, which was formed in 2009, is an outreach of the Penn State Behrend music department.

It’s mission is to offer any child interested a comprehensive choral education, which starts in second grade and goes through high school. The group has a far reach in the region.

“Children in the chorus come from all over Erie County, currently there are children from 29 schools across Erie County that are in our program.” said Marit Bakkenbarber, Communications and Production manager.

The Young People’s Chorus is conducted by Dr. Gabrielle Dietrich from the Penn State Behrend Music Department