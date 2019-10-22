Our Lady of Peace holds Cross Dedication Ceremony

Students at Our Lady of Peace School took time out of their school schedules today to participate in a Cross Dedication Ceremony.

The Our Lady of Peace Parish initiated the funding for the refinishing of the original cross that hangs above the entrance of the school.

This project was a priority for the parish and through financial support of the Our Lady of Peace Rosary Society, the church was able to refinish the cross.

Students took part in the blessing and dedication ceremony of the cross today. The students were encouraged to bring their rosaries to the ceremony for a special blessing.

“This is a big parish, a big school, we’re proud of the things that we can have here and the things that we do here. We’re just glad that we can publicize and make everyone a part of this occasion,” said Lisa Panighetti, Principal, Our Lady of Peace School.

Once the ceremony was over, eighth grade students carried the cross outside and placed it at the entrance of the school so it can be hung later.