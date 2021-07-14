Our West Bayfront continues their BayFit and BayWalk Wednesday night

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Our West Bayfront, the Erie Department of Health and Gannon University will host the second week of West BayFit and West BayWalk at Bayview Park for people of all ages.

The event will have yoga, basketball with the Spoons League, activities at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum, and a nature walk, called The Landscape Around Us. Burch Farms will have fresh produce available for purchase while RokkBoxx plays music for the duration.

Our West Bayfront will hold this event every Wednesday until Aug. 11th at the Park on W. 2nd and Cherry St. Click HERE for more information about what is planned for the weeks ahead.

