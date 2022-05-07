One local organization invited members of the community to participate in discussions on bettering the community.

Our West Bayfront hosted a neighborhood meet-up for Erie residents to discuss different ways to refresh and rejuvenate Westerdahl Park on 4th and Poplar Street.

The park has been a part of the community for five years and members of the organization are looking for neighbors that will recommit to taking care of the park.

Conversations of the neighbors and community also discussed gun violence among the youth within the area, and allowed a safe space for the youth to come and contribute to the neighborhood in a positive way.

“We need to do what we need to do as a community to bring our children back in to make them feel that they belong and make this a safe place for everyone,” said Candace Battles, Captain of Neighborhood Watch Group.

The Neighborhood Watch meets the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center for neighbors that are interested in helping better the community.