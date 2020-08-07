Our West Bayfront holds sidewalk parade in the City of Erie

One local community group held a neighborhood get-together by taking the event to the sidewalk.

Our West Bayfront held another sidewalk parade Thursday evening.

The group moving through neighborhoods from West 7th through West 12th Streets handed out information packets on subjects like rent and mortgage assistance, food pantries and summer activities.

They also handed out face masks and information about enhanced screening for COVID-19. While the message was safety, the theme was more about fun.

“It’s been going great. People see us out here and look out their windows and it makes them smile. It’s been going good so far.” said Anna Frantz, Executive Director of Our West Bayfront.

The sidewalk parades are funded through the United Way’s Community Impact Micro Grant Program.