Our West Bayfront holds vaccination clinic with the help of UPMC Hamot

One community organization is helping people this afternoon.

Our West Bayfront held a vaccination clinic with the help of UPMC Hamot.

Anyone over the age of 12 was able to get a free COVID-19 Pfizer shot.

It was held inside the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant on West 7th Street.

Our West Bayfront’s mission is to help improve the quality of life for people in the community.

“If there is a need, we will try to make certain that we will try to meet that need here in the community and the church has been a very willing partner,” said Candace Battles, Our West Bayfront Board.