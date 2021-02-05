Our West Bayfront unveils new home office

One Erie non-profit has a new home office.

Our West Bayfront revealed the newly renovated space in the 400 block of West 8th Street.

According to the organization’s executive director Anna Frantz, the group’s home office will be located on the first floor.

There will also be a commercial space on the other side of the offices that will be available for rent. Three apartments make up the floors above and will soon be available for rent.

“Going forward, we hope that this building will become a hub for neighborhood activities and events. A place where residents, community partners, students and others can come together to build relationships, exchange ideas, and advance the goals of the community.” Frantz said.

Construction on this project began back in 2018.