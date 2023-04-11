A power outage impacted several traffic lights Tuesday afternoon in the City of Erie.

According to the Erie Fire Department, problems with a transformer at East 16th and German streets caused the power to go out in several areas. This outage impacted traffic lights at several intersections, including 26th and State streets.

The lights were reportedly flashing red all four ways. The city’s chief fire inspector said in situations like this, drivers should treat the intersection like a four-way stop.

Several Erie schools were without power during the outage, including Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, McKinley Elementary and Collegiate Academy.