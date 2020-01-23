Outbreak of coronavirus in China prompting fears in United States

The outbreak of coronavirus is continuing with over 500 cases worldwide. This is causing many people to pose the question… are we safe here in the United States?

Most of the cases have been reported in the city of Wuhan, China, resulting in at least 17 deaths so far. In the United States, there has only been one confirmed case in Washington state. That person did travel from Wuhan, China.

Several major U.S. airports are screening passengers from Wuhan, China, for signs of the virus. if they have the signs, they would be put in some type of isolation.

“The main recommendation at this time is not to travel to Wuhan, China, unless you absolutely have to. If you are in a busy airport and you notice people are sick, try to keep distance and use hand hygiene all the time.” said Nancy Weissbach, M.D. of Saint Vincent Hospital.

Signs of coronavirus include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever.