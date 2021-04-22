Outdoor easement for local restaurants to allow for outdoor dining opportunities

Outdoor dining is the new norm for many areas across America. Now, there’s more opportunity for that in the City of Erie.

The City of Erie is giving restaurant owners a chance for more outdoor dining. David Saldana, owner El Amigo Mexican Grill is excited for this opportunity.

“Having this extra table or two, whatever we could put outside, is an extra income that could help for us. I think it’s pretty good.” Saldana said.

Saldana says his business has struggled. Once he and other restaurant owners request a permit to establish an outdoor dining area, it may ease those challenges.

Restaurant owners say they will greatly benefit from this outdoor easement.

“Anything that we can do here and that our local government can do to help us is very much appreciated.” said Marci Honard, owner of Calamari’s Squid Row.

Mayor Joe Schember says while many are getting vaccinated, this opportunity is an extra step for owners to keep their customers safe.

“It allows restaurants to establish outside dining areas where people can enjoy a good meal.” Mayor Schember said.

Owners would have to reach out to the City of Erie Engineering Department with the request. The mayor says the engineering worker would come out to your business and measure how much room you can place tables.

There is no fee for the outdoor dining request. This opportunity will stay in effect until October 31st.

For more information, you are asked to call the Erie Engineering Department at 814-870-1370.