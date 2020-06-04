Outdoor seating at restaurants to begin Friday for Pennsylvania yellow counties

For the first time in four months, area restaurants will be permitted to operate with outdoor seating.

The COVID-19 pandemic uprooting the hospitality industry. Now, Erie County will move towards a form of what was. However, like most things now, it will still be very different.

Friday, yellow counties in Pennsylvania will be allowed to open up outdoor seating for restaurants. This move comes as many restaurants struggle to stay afloat.

Tim Sedney, the owner of Rum Runners, says all three of his locations will be open: Rum Runners, Woody’s and The Cove.

“We’re very excited. We can’t wait to get open. We have workers that want to come back to work. They’re ready. I think everybody is ready for some summer to happen.” Sedney said.

Seating capacity has been scaled down to 50%. All three locations will have room for about 60 to 70 people, with six feet between tables.

When you are outside eating, you will not be required to wear a face mask. However, if you go inside the building to areas like the restroom, you will be required to put one on and remain socially distant.

“It’s been a bit of a learning process, teaching all the staff, it has been interesting thus far.” Sedney said.

Further up State Street, Calamari’s will open for outdoor seating. Owner Marci Honard says the pandemic made it hard, considering restaurant business models are not built to operate under the current situation.

“I think everybody is exited about reopening with outdoor seating. It’s still 20% of what the restaurants hold.” Honard said.

Calamari’s will have about 12 tables available for outside seating. As far as the safety for staff, they say they are not worried because of strict sanitation rules.

“I think the mask makes them feel more comfortable, but they’re used to the other procedure that are being given to us by the health department.” Honard said.

Construction at Rum Runners is ongoing, but it will not stop service. Reservations at Calamari’s is preferred.