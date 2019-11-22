Outdoors expo helped by State Rep. Bob Merski

The new year is around the corner, and with it comes new laws for Pennsylvania’s hunters.

Thursday night, State Rep. Bob Merski held an outdoors expo to help inform outdoorsmen and women on the changes coming to Pennsylvania hunting laws in 2020.

Among those new trespassing laws that property owners and hunters need to be aware of. Of course, the big change after over a century is the new Sunday hunting law, which will be a big change for property owners like Bill Pulkownik.

“There are probably more people that are against it, then for it,” Pulkownik said. “But, hunting is starting to go away on the side, it’s not like it used to be and they’re trying to get more people to hunt.”

The expo also shared information from the PA Game Commission on the different diseases affecting game populations in PA.