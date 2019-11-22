1  of  3
Breaking News
Roar of the Shore Bike Week not taking place in 2020; organizers to host memorial ride to honor Ralph Pontillo ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum announces $15 million in renovations to take place at current location Joseph Walko named new Erie Fire Chief

Outdoors expo helped by State Rep. Bob Merski

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The new year is around the corner, and with it comes new laws for Pennsylvania’s hunters.

Thursday night, State Rep. Bob Merski held an outdoors expo to help inform outdoorsmen and women on the changes coming to Pennsylvania hunting laws in 2020.

Among those new trespassing laws that property owners and hunters need to be aware of. Of course, the big change after over a century is the new Sunday hunting law, which will be a big change for property owners like Bill Pulkownik.

“There are probably more people that are against it, then for it,” Pulkownik said. “But, hunting is starting to go away on the side, it’s not like it used to be and they’re trying to get more people to hunt.”

The expo also shared information from the PA Game Commission on the different diseases affecting game populations in PA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar