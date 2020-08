Drivers on French Street in downtown Erie are seeing proof that renovations to the historic Warner Theatre are moving forward.

The outer wall on the French Street side is being demolished to make room for a renovated and expanded stage area. It’s all part of a third phase of renovations that are expected to take more than a year to complete.

Some performances, like the Erie Philharmonic, will move across the street to the Erie Insurance Arena until it is ready to reopen.