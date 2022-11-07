A local barbeque company is expanding and opening a new location in Millcreek Township.

Outlaw Barbeque is expanding, opening another location on West Lake Road. The company opened its first location on West 38th Street on Elmwood Avenue.

One pit master said they’ve had a tremendous response from the community. She added that they spread the word about their company at Ribfest and now expanded to Millcreek.

“We have had such a positive response from the community that has forced us to grow this fast, not just here and not just on West 38th Street. We’ve also started doing pop-ups out of Nostrovia Brewing and Black Monk,” said Julie Flack, head chef and pit master, Outlaw Barbeque.

Staff from Outlaw Barbeque said they don’t have plans to expand further in Erie County at this point. However, they are looking to expand into other states.