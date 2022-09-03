The Erie Humane Society is in the process of rescuing more than 100 cats from what is described as “unlivable conditions.” They’re also trying to find them good homes, and that’s where you can help.

They were notified about a house in Erie that had upwards of 100 to 150 cats. The family allowed them to remove the cats to ensure they are healthy and in a safe place.

The Erie Humane Society is currently removing the cats in phases. They don’t have the space to take in that many cats, so they are trying to find fosters homes as soon as possible.

“Luckily these cats have been healthy, we have a number of them being spayed and neutered on Tuesday. We are going to be touching base with the first round of fosters on Monday to pick up cats on Tuesday,” said Nicole Leone, Erie Humane Society.

Then they will return to the home and take another 20 to 30 cats.

“Place those in foster after they are spayed and neutered and then go in and take the remaining cats that are left,” Leone added.

She said the community has been awesome during this ongoing process.

“We are still looking for fosters we absolutely need probably need another fifty fosters to step up or even if one person can take two or three cats,” said Leone.

She said none of the cats are too sick. Right now, they are making sure they are getting proper nourishment and any flees removed.

If you are interested in becoming a foster, you can contact the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit their location on Zimmerly Road.