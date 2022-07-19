One local organization is raising funds with its annual golf tournament in order to continue providing treatment to people in their program.

On Tuesday, 120 people participated in the Hope on Horseback Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament “Driving For Dreams.”

The money raised from this tournament will go towards people with mental, physical, and emotional challenges.

The money will also help Hope on Horseback get settled into its new location.

The executive director said the organization continues to come to the community for support and they are tremendously lucky for the outpouring of support.

“I think it says that our program is worthy of that support. What we bring to the lives of people that are challenged — by not only physical and mental challenges, but also people who have been through trauma, people who have been through cancer, veterans — we really do bring a lot of happiness and physical benefits,” said Betty Rositer, executive director, Hope on Horseback.

The golfers participated in a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, as well as other skill hole prizes.