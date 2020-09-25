Over 100 homeschooled kids take special tour of Copley’s Fresh Start Farm in Waterford







As we enter fall, over 100 kids got a special farm tour today.

Copley’s Fresh Start Farm in Waterford held a special open event for homeschooled children. Nearly 130 kids and parents showed up for the tour.

The tour included feeding pigs, chickens and other farm animals.

The owner of the farm says he enjoys showing people the process of getting food to their tables.

“Our main focus here is getting people to understand where their food came from. ‘I went to the super market and grabbed a piece of chicken or pork or whatever it is and and put it on my plate and that is where it came from.’ Our focus is that there are different ways of farming,” said Rick Copley, owner, Copley’s Fresh Start Farm.

The farm does about 100 to 200 individual tours a year and the farm never charges for the tours.