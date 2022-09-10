Participators are racing to the finish line in support of the Barber National Institute to raise money for a good cause while completing obstacles throughout Presque Isle Bay.

We attended the event to hear what this event means to participants and how all of the proceeds will help.

More than 1,100 people hit the trails of Presque Isle on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Barber Beast on the Bay.

The money raised supports people with autism and intellectual disabilities at the Barber National Institute.

“We have a 10 mile course. We also have a one mile adapted course and everybody just kind of comes out and supports each other and we have a great day,” said Laura Schaaf, Director of Giving at Barber National Institute.

The builder of obstacles said that participators will get a full body workout while completing this year’s obstacles.

“Everything you’re going to get is pretty much a full body workout. Your legs running in the sand doing the obstacles, upper body, and so forth,” said Andy Zimmerman, Course Builder, Beast on the Bay.

One participator told us why this event holds a special place in her heart in supporting people with autism.

“I love the event because my 25 year old has severe autism and he’s been part of the Barber Institute since he was born, and I also have a niece that’s part of the Barber Institute that’s autistic,” said Karen Groshek, Participator, Beast on the Bay.

The money raised from Beast on the Bay is expected to go towards improving resources of the Barber National Institute.

“It helps us to support activities and events for individuals. It helps us to buy technology in our school. This year in particular we’re doing a major renovation on our pool so all of the funds that we’re raising will go towards the pool project,” said Schaaf.

Schaaf is grateful for the individuals that continue to support Beast on the Bay and raise awareness for individuals with intellectual disabilities including participants from 18 different states.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“People really got behind the event and supported our mission and so it makes it really easy to come out and do the work,” said Schaaf.