Over $125,000 in funding to ensure Erie students can have necessary tools for online and remote learning

Several Erie schools are receiving a total of $125,100 in grant funding, all with the goal in mind to ensure that all students have the tools they need to access online and remote learning.

This funding was announced by State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins.

The funding is administered by the State Department of Education through the Continuity of Education and Equity Grant program.

The grants include the following schools/school districts:

Erie City School District- $45,000

Iroquois School District- $37,850

Perseus House Charter School of Excellence- $24,250

Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School- $18,000

The grants are designed to help provide access and inclusion for all learners by bridging the gap for students who have limited ability to participate. They may be used to purchase computer equipment, including: laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used toward providing instructional materials.